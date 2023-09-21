Stratford-on-Avon house prices dropped in July
House prices dropped by 2.7% in Stratford-on-Avon in July, new figures show.
The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 1.6% annual decline.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The average Stratford-on-Avon house price in July was £385,360, Land Registry figures show – a 2.7% decrease on June.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across West Midlands, where prices increased 0.2%, and Stratford-on-Avon was lower than the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Stratford-on-Avon fell by £6,400 – putting the area 27th among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Malvern Hills, where property prices increased on average by 7.1%, to £340,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Staffordshire Moorlands lost 2.4% of their value, giving an average price of £223,000.
First steps on the property ladder
Advertisement
Advertisement
First-time buyers in Stratford-on-Avon spent an average of £298,700 on their property – £5,500 less than a year ago, but £47,100 more than in July 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £433,800 on average in July – 45.2% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices in Stratford-on-Avon in July – they dropped 3.1% in price, to £185,319 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 3.2%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: down 2.7% monthly; down 0.7% annually; £609,747 average
- Semi-detached: down 2.7% monthly; down 1.5% annually; £361,749 average
- Terraced: down 2.7% monthly; down 3% annually; £288,085 average
How do property prices in Stratford-on-Avon compare?
Buyers paid more for properties in Stratford-on-Avon than anywhere else in West Midlands in July. The average price paid would buy 2.7 homes in Stoke (£144,000), at the other end of the scale.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Across West Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £290,000.
Factfile
Average property price in July
- Stratford-on-Avon: £385,360
- West Midlands:£251,313
- UK: £289,824
Annual change to July
- Stratford-on-Avon: -1.6%
- West Midlands: +0.4%
- UK: +0.6%
Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands
- Malvern Hills: +7.1%
- Staffordshire Moorlands: -2.4%