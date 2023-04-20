Stratford-on-Avon house prices dropped slightly in February

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.4%, in Stratford-on-Avon in February, new figures show.
But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 9.3% annual growth.
The average Stratford-on-Avon house price in February was £385,832, Land Registry figures show – a 0.4% decrease on January.
Over the month, the picture was similar to that across West Midlands, where prices decreased 0.4%, and Stratford-on-Avon outperformed the 1% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Stratford-on-Avon rose by £33,000 – putting the area 15th among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The best annual growth in the region was in Malvern Hills, where property prices increased on average by 12.9%, to £347,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in East Staffordshire gained just 4.8% in value, giving an average price of £230,000.
Winners and Losers
Owners of terraced houses fared worst in Stratford-on-Avon in February – they dropped 0.8% in price, to £288,789 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 8.7%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: down 0% monthly; up 10.2% annually; £610,980 average
- Semi-detached: down 0.6% monthly; up 9.5% annually; £361,709 average
- Flats: down 0.4% monthly; up 6.4% annually; £185,036 average
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Stratford-on-Avon spent an average of £299,000 on their property – £25,000 more than a year ago, and £49,000 more than in February 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £434,000 on average in February – 45.2% more than first-time buyers.
How do property prices in Stratford-on-Avon compare?
Buyers paid more for properties in Stratford-on-Avon than anywhere else in West Midlands in February. The average price paid would buy 2.6 homes in Stoke (£146,000), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in 160.
Across West Midlands, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £288,000.
Factfile
Average property price in February
- Stratford-on-Avon: £385,832
- West Midlands:£253,921
- UK: £287,506
Annual growth to February
- Stratford-on-Avon: +9.3%
- West Midlands: +8.6%
- UK: +5.5%
Best and worst annual growth in West Midlands
- Malvern Hills: +12.9%
- East Staffordshire: +4.8%