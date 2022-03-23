Stratford-on-Avon house prices dropped slightly in January

EMBARGOED TO 00001 TUESDAY OCTOBER 26 File photo dated 14/10/14 of estate agents boards. The housing market is set to record its highest level of sales this year since 2007, according to a property website. Issue date: Tuesday October 26, 2021.

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.1%, in Stratford-on-Avon in January, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 11.1% annual growth.

The average Stratford-on-Avon house price in January was £364,175, Land Registry figures show – a 0.1% decrease on December.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across West Midlands, where prices decreased 0.1%, and Stratford-on-Avon underperformed compared to the 0.4% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Stratford-on-Avon rose by £37,000 – putting the area 14th among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Nuneaton and Bedworth, where property prices increased on average by 20.7%, to £227,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Walsall gained just 4.7% in value, giving an average price of £189,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of detached houses fared worst in Stratford-on-Avon in January – they dropped 0.4% in price, to £577,141 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 14.1%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 0.1% monthly; up 11.1% annually; £339,492 averageTerraced: up 0.1% monthly; up 7.8% annually; £270,765 averageFlats: up 0.2% monthly; up 5.3% annually; £178,977 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Stratford-on-Avon spent an average of £282,000 on their property – £25,000 more than a year ago, and £47,000 more than in January 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £410,000 on average in January – 45.7% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Stratford-on-Avon compare?

Buyers paid more for properties in Stratford-on-Avon than anywhere else in West Midlands in January. The average price paid would buy 2.7 homes in Stoke (£137,000), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Across West Midlands, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £274,000.

Factfile

Average property price in January

Stratford-on-Avon: £364,175West Midlands:£235,809UK: £273,762

Annual growth to January

Stratford-on-Avon: +11.1%West Midlands: +10.3%UK: +9.6%

Best and worst annual growth in West Midlands