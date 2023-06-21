Stratford-on-Avon house prices increased more than West Midlands average in April

House prices increased by 2.7% – more than the average for West Midlands – in Stratford-on-Avon in April, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 8.5% over the last year.

The average Stratford-on-Avon house price in April was £395,420, Land Registry figures show – a 2.7% increase on March.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across West Midlands, where prices increased 0.8%, and Stratford-on-Avon was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Stratford-on-Avon rose by £31,000 – putting the area second among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Telford and Wrekin, where property prices increased on average by 9.2%, to £225,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Herefordshire gained 1.6% in value, giving an average price of £296,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Stratford-on-Avon spent an average of £306,000 on their property – £24,000 more than a year ago, and £61,000 more than in April 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £445,000 on average in April – 45.4% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Stratford-on-Avon in April – they increased 3%, to £629,228 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 9.6%.

Among other types of property:

How do property prices in Stratford-on-Avon compare?

Buyers paid more for properties in Stratford-on-Avon than anywhere else in West Midlands in April. The average price paid would buy 2.7 homes in Stoke (£144,000), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Across West Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £286,000.

Factfile

Average property price in April

Stratford-on-Avon: £395,420

West Midlands:£246,765

UK: £286,489

Annual growth to April

Stratford-on-Avon: +8.5%

West Midlands: +3.1%

UK: +3.5%

Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands