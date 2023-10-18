Stratford-on-Avon house prices increased slightly in August

House prices increased slightly, by 0.2%, in Stratford-on-Avon in August, new figures show.

But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 3.4% annual decline.

The average Stratford-on-Avon house price in August was £384,000, Land Registry figures show – a 0.2% increase on July.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across West Midlands, where prices increased 0.5%, and Stratford-on-Avon was lower than the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Stratford-on-Avon fell by £14,000 – putting the area 29th among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in North Warwickshire, where property prices increased on average by 8.2%, to £271,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Staffordshire Moorlands lost 5% of their value, giving an average price of £220,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Stratford-on-Avon spent an average of £298,000 on their property – £11,000 less than a year ago, but £46,000 more than in August 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £432,000 on average in August – 45.3% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Stratford-on-Avon in August – they increased 0.4%, to £361,219 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 3.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.3% monthly; down 2.3% annually; £608,099 average

up 0.3% monthly; down 2.3% annually; £608,099 average Terraced: up 0.1% monthly; down 5.1% annually; £286,786 average

up 0.1% monthly; down 5.1% annually; £286,786 average Flats: down 0.5% monthly; down 5.3% annually; £183,735 average

How do property prices in Stratford-on-Avon compare?

Buyers paid more for properties in Stratford-on-Avon than anywhere else in West Midlands in August. The average price paid would buy 2.7 homes in Stoke (£141,000), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea (£1.4 million).

Across West Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.

Factfile

Average property price in August

Stratford-on-Avon: £384,000

West Midlands:£253,519

UK: £291,044

Annual change to August

Stratford-on-Avon: -3.4%

West Midlands: +1.1%

UK: +0.2%

Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands