Stratford-on-Avon house prices increased slightly in February

House prices increased slightly, by 0.3%, in Stratford-on-Avon in February, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 7.3% annual growth.

The average Stratford-on-Avon house price in February was £360,369, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3% increase on January.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across West Midlands, where prices increased 0.3%, and Stratford-on-Avon underperformed compared to the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Stratford-on-Avon rose by £24,000 – putting the area 28th among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Nuneaton and Bedworth, where property prices increased on average by 16.2%, to £223,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Staffordshire Moorlands gained just 4.9% in value, giving an average price of £213,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Stratford-on-Avon in February – they increased 0.5%, to £571,282 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 10.1%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 0.3% monthly; up 7.1% annually; £335,851 averageTerraced: up 0.1% monthly; up 4.2% annually; £268,099 averageFlats: up 0.4% monthly; up 2% annually; £177,179 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Stratford-on-Avon spent an average of £279,000 on their property – £16,000 more than a year ago, and £46,000 more than in February 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £406,000 on average in February – 45.5% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Stratford-on-Avon compare?

Buyers paid more for properties in Stratford-on-Avon than anywhere else in West Midlands in February. The average price paid would buy 2.7 homes in Stoke (£136,000), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Across West Midlands, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £277,000.

Factfile

Average property price in February

Stratford-on-Avon: £360,369West Midlands:£237,757UK: £276,755

Annual growth to February

Stratford-on-Avon: +7.3%West Midlands: +10%UK: +10.9%

Best and worst annual growth in West Midlands