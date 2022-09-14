Stratford-on-Avon house prices increased slightly in July

House prices increased slightly, by 0.6%, in Stratford-on-Avon in July, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 15.2% annual growth.

The average Stratford-on-Avon house price in July was £393,828, Land Registry figures show –a 0.6% increase on June.

Over the month, the picture was less good than that across West Midlands, where prices increased 3.8%, and Stratford-on-Avon underperformed compared to the 2% rise for the UK as a whole.

Across the UK, the the average UK house price leapt by 15.5% in the year to July, marking the biggest increase in 19 years.

But the increase in annual inflation was mainly because of “a base effect” from the falls in prices seen this time last year, as a result of changes in the stamp duty holiday, the ONS said.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Stratford-on-Avon rose by £52,000 – putting the area fourth among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Nuneaton and Bedworth, where property prices increased on average by 15.6%, to £230,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Malvern Hills gained just 8.1% in value, giving an average price of £330,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Stratford-on-Avon in July – they increased 0.8%, to £370,006 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 15.6%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.5% monthly; up 16.9% annually; £619,642 averageTerraced: up 0.6% monthly; up 13.5% annually; £296,767 averageFlats: up 0.4% monthly; up 9.1% annually; £190,334 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Stratford-on-Avon spent an average of £306,000 on their property – £38,000 more than a year ago, and £65,000 more than in July 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £443,000 on average in July – 44.6% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Stratford-on-Avon compare?

Buyers paid more for properties in Stratford-on-Avon than anywhere else in West Midlands in July. The average price paid would buy 2.7 homes in Stoke (£143,000), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Across West Midlands, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £292,000.

Factfile

Average property price in July

Stratford-on-Avon: £393,828West Midlands:£255,876UK: £292,118

Annual growth to July

Stratford-on-Avon: +15.2%West Midlands: +18%UK: +15.5%

Best and worst annual growth in West Midlands