Stratford-on-Avon house prices increased slightly in November

House prices increased slightly, by 0.5%, in Stratford-on-Avon in November, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.2% over the last year.

The average Stratford-on-Avon house price in November was £409,727, Land Registry figures show – a 0.5% increase on October.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across West Midlands, where prices decreased 3.1%, and Stratford-on-Avon was above the 0.8% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Stratford-on-Avon rose by £20,000 – putting the area second among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Wychavon, where property prices increased on average by 6%, to £369,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Staffordshire lost 8.6% of their value, giving an average price of £276,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Stratford-on-Avon spent an average of £318,000 on their property – £16,000 more than a year ago, and £68,000 more than in November 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £461,000 on average in November – 44.9% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in Stratford-on-Avon in November – they increased 1.3%, to £194,244 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 3.3%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.4% monthly; up 5.8% annually; £647,870 average

up 0.4% monthly; up 5.8% annually; £647,870 average Semi-detached: up 0.5% monthly; up 6.2% annually; £388,057 average

up 0.5% monthly; up 6.2% annually; £388,057 average Terraced: up 0.2% monthly; up 3.8% annually; £306,045 average

How do property prices in Stratford-on-Avon compare?

Buyers paid more for properties in Stratford-on-Avon than anywhere else in West Midlands in November. The average price paid would buy 2.9 homes in Stoke (£139,000), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Across West Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.

Factfile

Average property price in November

Stratford-on-Avon: £409,727

West Midlands:£243,655

UK: £284,950

Annual change to November

Stratford-on-Avon: +5.2%

West Midlands: -3.4%

UK: -2.1%

Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands