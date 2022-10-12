Stratford-on-Avon restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Salt, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 8 Church Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the maximum score after assessment on October 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 240 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 170 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.