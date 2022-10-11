Stratford-on-Avon restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Eaterie, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Sema Sprayer Limited, 67 High Street, Bidford-On-Avon, Alcester was given the maximum score after assessment on October 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 242 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 171 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.