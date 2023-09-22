Stratford-on-Avon restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Fox Inn, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Fox Inn, Loxley, Warwick was given the score after assessment on August 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 237 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.