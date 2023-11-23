Stratford-on-Avon restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mor, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 22, Bell Court, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 238 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 180 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.