Stratford-on-Avon restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 10:14 GMT
Mor, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 22, Bell Court, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 238 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 180 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.