Register
BREAKING

Stratford-on-Avon restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Josie's Place, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Josies Place, 6 High Street, Stockton, Southam was given the score after assessment on October 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 239 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.