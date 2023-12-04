Stratford-on-Avon restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Josie's Place, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Josies Place, 6 High Street, Stockton, Southam was given the score after assessment on October 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 239 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.