Stratford-on-Avon restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Curry Republic, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Curry Rebublic Ltd, 35a High Street, Henley-In-Arden was given the score after assessment on November 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 238 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 178 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.