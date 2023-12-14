Register
Stratford-on-Avon restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Curry Republic, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Curry Rebublic Ltd, 35a High Street, Henley-In-Arden was given the score after assessment on November 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 238 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 178 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.