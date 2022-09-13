Register
Stratford-on-Avon restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:54 am

DoubleTree By Hilton, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Qhotels Ltd, Stratford Victoria Hotel, Arden Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on August 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 246 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 171 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.