Stratford-on-Avon restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Baraset Barn, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Pimlicos, Pimlico Lane, Alveston, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on August 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 246 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 170 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.