Stratford-on-Avon restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Fortune Garden, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 73 Alcester Road, Studley was given the score after assessment on August 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 237 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 180 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.