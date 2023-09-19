Register
Stratford-on-Avon restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Fortune Garden, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 73 Alcester Road, Studley was given the score after assessment on August 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 237 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 180 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.