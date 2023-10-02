Register
Stratford-on-Avon restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Havilands, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 - 5 Meer Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on August 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 238 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.