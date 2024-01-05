Stratford-on-Avon restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bodega 19, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 19 Greenhill Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 241 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 178 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.