Stratford-on-Avon restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Stratford-on-Avon restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Bodega 19, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 19 Greenhill Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 241 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 178 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.