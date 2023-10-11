Stratford-on-Avon road closures: a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9.30pm October 6 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9.30pm October 10 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M42, from 9pm October 12 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct 3A to jct three, lane closure for electrical works.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 12 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, Lane closure on exit slip road for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, Lane closure on exit slip road for maintenance work.

• A435, from 9pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct three roundabout and jct three entry slip road, lane closures for electrical works.

• A46, from 9pm October 19 to 6am October 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound, Bishopton roundabout to Marraway roundabout, carriageway closure for carriageway resurfacing.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 23 to 5am October 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 23 to 5am October 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 23 to 5am October 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 12, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority roads.