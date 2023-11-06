Stratford-on-Avon road closures: a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.
And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M40, from 9pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• M40, from 9pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for electrical works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.
• M40, from 9pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for electrical works.
• M40, from 9pm November 9 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• M40, from 9pm November 9 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• A46, from 9pm November 9 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Salford Priors to Twyford, lane closure for carriageway reconstruction works.
• M40, from 10.15pm November 13 to 6am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.
• M40, from 10.15pm November 13 to 6am November 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.
• M40, from 10.15pm November 13 to 6am November 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, entry slip closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• M40, from 10pm November 18 to 5am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• M40, from 10pm November 18 to 5am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority roads.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.