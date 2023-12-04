Stratford-on-Avon road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 10.15pm December 4 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm December 4 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm December 6 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 15 to jct 14, Lane closures for electrical and signage works.

• M40, from 10.15pm December 6 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm December 7 to 6am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure maintenance work, diversion via national highways network.

• M40, from 10.15pm December 7 to 6am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure maintenance work, diversion via national highways network.

• M40, from 10.15pm December 7 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to J13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm December 11 to 6am December 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 14, carriageway closure for communication works, diversion via local authority network.

• M40, from 9pm December 14 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.