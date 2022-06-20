Stratford-on-Avon road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 8am June 6 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, M42, junction 3 to M40, junction 16, Lane closure Switching for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 9.30am June 20 to 3.30pm June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Stratford Northern Bypass, Lane closure for utility works on behalf of BT.

• M40, from 9pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M42, from 9pm June 21 to 6am June 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 South bound, (M42 South to M42 South), junction 4 to junction 3A Umberslade , Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• A46, from 9pm June 24 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Sherbourne, junction to marroway junction, lane closures for grass cutting works.

• A46, from 8pm June 29 to 6am July 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, shottery roundabout to salford priors roundabout, carriageway closure for white lining/road markings.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.