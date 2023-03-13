Stratford-on-Avon road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M42, from 8pm March 11 to 6am March 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct three to jct 3A, carriageway closure for urgent carriageway repair.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm March 15 to 6am March 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8am March 17 to 5pm March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A46, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both direction jct 15 roundabout, lane closure with switching for carriageway repairs.

• A46, from midnight, March 20 to midnight, March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Marraway Roundabout to A4189 overbridge, lane closure for drainage works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 25 to 6am March 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick services, entry to Services slip road closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 25 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

