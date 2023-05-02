Stratford-on-Avon road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A46, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, traffic signals for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• A46, from 8pm May 2 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Stratford Road between A435 and Red Hill (near lay-by), Two Way traffic signals on behalf of DFT.

• M40, from 9pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9.30pm May 5 to 6am May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 5 to 6am May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 9 to 5am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm May 9 to 5am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 10 to 5am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 10 to 5am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.