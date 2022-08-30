Stratford-on-Avon road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 23 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And 16 of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm August 15 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions between J2 (M42) to junction 16 M40 including Links M42 South to M40 South and M42 South to M42 South, Various Lane closure Switching for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

And a further 22 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9.30pm August 30 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 30 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, diversion Route, From, junction 12 to junction 13 and Return southbound.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 30 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 30 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 30 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, southbound to junction 11 and return northbound to junction 12.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 1 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 1 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, southbound to junction 11 and return northbound to junction 12.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 1 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 1 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 1 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 1 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, diversion, from, junction 12 travel to junction 13 and then return southbound.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 1 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 3 to 6am September 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 3 to 6am September 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, exit slip closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 3 to 6am September 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, entry slip closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 7pm September 5 to 7am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 3, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, northbound, to junction 15 and return southbound to exit at, junction 14 and continue along the A452 to junction 13.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 7 to 6am September 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion southbound, From, junction 13, A452 to junction 14, then northbound to junction 15 and return southbound.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 7 to 6am September 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 7pm September 12 to 7am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 3, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.