Stratford-on-Avon road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 20 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm August 15 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions between J2 (M42) to junction 16 M40 including Links M42 South to M40 South and M42 South to M42 South, Various Lane closure Switching for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

And a further 19 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 7pm September 12 to 7am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 3, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 13 to 6am September 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via local authority roads and national highways network.

• M40, from 9pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M42, from 9pm September 17 to 6am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, jct three to jct four, lane closures for technology works.

• A46, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Between jct A435 to jct A422, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.

• M40, from 9pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 24 to 6am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A46, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 26 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 26 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.