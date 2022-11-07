Stratford-on-Avon road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 21 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 21 closures are due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm November 7 2022 to 6am February 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, traffic signals for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• A46, from 9.30am to 4pm on November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Oversley Mill services, lane closure for parapet repairs.

• M40, from 9pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm November 9 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm November 9 to 5am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm November 9 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 14, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm November 10 to 5am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm November 11 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm November 11 to 5am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm November 11 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm November 11 to 5am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm November 14 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm November 14 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm November 14 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm November 17 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm November 17 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8am November 21 2022 to 6am February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, Advanced signs for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am August 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

• M40, from 9.30pm November 21 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network and local authority roads.

