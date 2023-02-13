Stratford-on-Avon road closures: dozens of for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 24 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9.30pm February 12 to 6am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 12 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 12 to 6am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A46, from 8pm November 7 2022 to 6am February 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, traffic signals for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• M40, from 9pm January 30 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, jct 16 to jct 15, lane closures for drainage works.

• A46, from 8am November 21 2022 to 6am February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, Advanced signs for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am August 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 17 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm February 13 to 5am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm February 14 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A46, from 9.30pm February 14 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip road closure for maintenance works , diversion via National Highway and local authority network.

• M40, from 9pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 15 to 6am February 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9pm February 16 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm February 17 to 5am February 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Warwick Services entry slip road closure.

• M40, from 9pm February 17 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 19 to 6am February 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 19 to 6am February 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 19 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 22 to 6am February 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9pm February 27 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.