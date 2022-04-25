Stratford-on-Avon road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm April 24 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A46, from 8pm March 18 to 6am May 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 Sherbourne / M40 J15 diverge link roads to M40 J15 roundabout southbound, carriageway closure 24/7 for carriageway reconstruction works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A435, from 7.30pm April 25 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42, junction 2 and junction 3, diversion route for off network closure.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 27 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 27 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit and entry Slip closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm April 30 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm May 1 to 6am May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm May 4 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, lane closures on link roads for technology repairs.