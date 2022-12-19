Stratford-on-Avon road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm November 7 2022 to 6am February 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, traffic signals for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• A46, from 8am November 21 2022 to 6am February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, Advanced signs for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am August 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm December 20 to 6am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm December 20 to 6am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct four to jct 3, lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.

• M40, from 9pm December 20 to 6am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm December 21 to 6am December 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm December 21 to 6am December 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

