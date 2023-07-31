Stratford-on-Avon road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9.30am June 5 to 4pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 clockwise Bishopton Island A3400, lane closure for LA works.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for electrical works.