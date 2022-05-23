Stratford-on-Avon road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M42, from 8pm May 20 to 5am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 North Bound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 5, Lane closure for communications.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 7.30am May 23 to 4.30pm June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 from M40, junction 15 to M5, junction 9, mobile lane closures for grass cutting works.

• A46, from 9pm May 24 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Sand Barn Lane to Marraway two-Way temporary traffic signals for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• M40, from 9pm June 6 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, M42, junction 3 to M40, junction 16, Lane closure Switching for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

• M42, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, J3A to J3, Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.