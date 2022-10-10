Stratford-on-Avon road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm October 9 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm October 12 to 5am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm October 12 to 6am October 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm October 12 to 6am October 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A435, from 9pm October 20 to 6am October 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, jct four to M40 southbound, jct 16, Lane and link road carriageway closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.