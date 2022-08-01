Stratford-on-Avon road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• M40, from 9pm August 4 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm August 4 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm August 6 to 6am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm August 15 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, between J2 (M42) to junction 16 M40 including Links M42 South to M40 South and M42 South to M42 South, Various Lane closure Switching for Construction improvement/Upgrade.