Stratford-on-Avon road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9.30am June 5 to 4pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 clockwise Bishopton Island A3400, lane closure for LA works.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 9pm June 19 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Shottery to Salford Priors , carriageway closure for white lining/road markings.

• M40, from 9pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 22 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 27 to 6am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 27 to 6am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, exit slip closure for maintenance works, diversion vi National Highways and local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 Warwick Services to M40 entry slip road, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to Warwick Services exit slip road, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 exit slip road, carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and loacal authority roads.

