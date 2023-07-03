Stratford-on-Avon road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 19 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9.30am June 5 to 4pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 clockwise Bishopton Island A3400, lane closure for LA works.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 17 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Stratford to Longbridge , two-way temporary traffic signals for carriageway repairs.

• M40, from 9pm July 3 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 exit slip road, carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and loacal authority roads.

• M40, from 6am July 4 to 9pm July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm July 4 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Twyford roundabout to Oversley Mill roundabout, lane closures for horticulture works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 4 to 6am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 4 to 6am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 5 to 6am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, Warwick Services, entry to Services slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 5 to 6am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways networks.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 6 to 6am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 14, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 6am July 8 to 9pm July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm July 10 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm July 11 to 5am July 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, jct15 to jct16, lane closure for signs - erection.