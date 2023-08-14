Stratford-on-Avon road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And 12 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 17 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 18 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 19 to 6am August 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, Warwick Services, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9.30pm August 19 to 6am August 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, Warwick Services, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 19 to 6am August 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 20 to 6am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 20 to 6am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9.30pm August 20 to 6am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 21 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 22 to 6am August 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A46, from 9pm August 24 to 9pm August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Snitterfield between Sand Barn Lane and Park Lane, Off network religious event at BABE KE farm, temporary right hand turning lane.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 24 to 6am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 24 to 6am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 24 to 6am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.