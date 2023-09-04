Stratford-on-Avon road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And 10 of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 9pm September 4 to 6am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Oversley Mill roundabout to Salford Priors roundabout, carriageway closure for white lining/road markings.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 4 to 6am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13, exit slip closure due to maintenance work, diversion via Highways Agency network and local authority network.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 4 to 6am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 6 to 6am September 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 14, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National highways and local authority networks.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 6 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, carriageway closure for maintenance work, diversion via local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 6 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A46, from 9.30pm September 7 to 6am September 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via local authority roads.

• A46, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Broom to Salford Priors, lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M40, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 13 to 5am September 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 13 to 5am September 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 14 to 6am September 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.