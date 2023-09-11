Stratford-on-Avon road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs.

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 9pm September 11 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Twyford roundabout to Oversley Mill roundabout, lane closure for signs maintenance.

• A46, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Broom to Salford Priors, lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M40, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 13 to 5am September 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 13 to 5am September 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 14 to 6am September 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm September 18 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Marraway roundabout to M40 jct15, lane closures for grass cutting.

• M40, from 9pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.