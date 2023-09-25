Register
Stratford-on-Avon road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:14 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

    And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    M40, from 10.15pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

    M40, from 10.15pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

    M40, from 9.30pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

    M40, from 10.15pm September 29 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

    M40, from 9.30pm October 2 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

    M40, from 10.15pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

    M40, from 10.15pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

    M40, from 10.15pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

    M40, from 9.30pm October 4 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

    M40, from 9.30pm October 6 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

    M40, from 10.15pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

    M40, from 10.15pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

    M40, from 10.15pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.