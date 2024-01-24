Stratford-on-Avon road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 19 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 19 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 9.30am January 22 to 3pm January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Snitterfield to Bishopton, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Twyford to Oversley Mill roundabout, Lane closures due to survey works.

• M40, from 9pm January 22 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11, entry slip road closure for emergency maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 6am January 23 to 9pm January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Hard shoulder closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A435, from 9.30am January 24 to 3.30pm January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A435 M42, junction 3 roundabout, diversion route for works being undertaken on behalf Warwickshire County Council.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for emergency maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 24 to 6am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for emergency maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network and local authority roads.

• A46, from 9.30am to 3pm on January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Bishopton to Snitterfield, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

• M40, from 9pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, jct 4A to M42 northbound, Lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, entry slip into services closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, exit slip from services closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm January 29 to 6am January 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Bishopton roundabout, carriageway closure and traffic signal for resurfacing works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• M40, from 9pm January 29 to 5am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 6am January 30 to 9pm February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Hard shoulder closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, J16 to M42 J3A, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance work.