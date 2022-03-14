Stratford-on-Avon road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 13 closures are due to start this week:

• M40, from 9.30pm March 14 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A46, from 8pm March 15 to 6am March 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 Sherbourne / M40 J15 diverge link roads to M40 J15 roundabout southbound, carriageway closure 24/7 for carriageway reconstruction works.

• M40, from 9pm March 15 to 6am March 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, diversion route, From, junction 11 to junction 12 and return southbound to junction 11.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 15 to 6am March 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, diversion route, From, junction 11 to junction 12 and return southbound to junction 11.

• M40, from 9pm March 17 to 6am March 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, diversion route, From, junction 11 to junction 12 and return southbound to junction 11.

• A46, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 Sherbourne / M40 J15 diverge link roads to M40 J15 roundabout southbound, carriageway closure 24/7 for carriageway reconstruction works.

• A46, from 7am to 5pm on March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Marraway island, Lane closure on island for kerb repairs.

• M40, from 9pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A435, from 10pm March 21 to 6am March 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40, junction 16 to M42, junction 3 northbound, link road, Lane closure leading to a closure of the M40 north link to M42 north for road joint works.

• M42, from 9pm March 22 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Hard shoulder and lane closure for technology repairs.

• M40, from 9pm March 23 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 15, hard shoulder and lane closure for electrical signage repairs.

• A46, from 9.30pm March 25 to 6am March 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, northbound, to junction 15 and return southbound to exit at, junction 14 and continue along the A452 to junction 13.