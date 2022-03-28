Stratford-on-Avon road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9.30pm March 25 to 6am March 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, northbound, to junction 15 and return southbound to exit at, junction 14 and continue along the A452 to junction 13.

• A435, from 10pm March 21 to 6am March 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40, junction 16 to M42, junction 3 northbound, link road, Lane closure leading to a closure of the M40 north link to M42 north for road joint works.

• A46, from 8pm March 18 to 6am April 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 Sherbourne / M40 J15 diverge link roads to M40 J15 roundabout southbound, carriageway closure 24/7 for carriageway reconstruction works.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 7pm March 28 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 westbound, A46 / A422, junction to A46 , Multiway signals for Verge/Off-road works.

• M42, from 9pm March 28 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 3A to junction 3, hard shoulder and lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9pm March 29 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 29 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 30 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 15, hard shoulder and lane closure for electrical signage repairs.

• M40, from 9pm April 4 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to 5 and M40 northbound, junction 16 to J3A, Various Lane closures Switching for inspection/survey.

• M40, from 9pm April 5 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 3 to junction 3A, hard shoulder and lane closures with a closure of the M42 northbound, link road for electrical signage repairs.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 7 to 6am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 7 to 6am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 7 to 6am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10pm April 9 to 6am April 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion vie Highways England and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, shottery roundabout to salford priors roundabout, carriageway closure for white lining/road markings.