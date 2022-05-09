Stratford-on-Avon road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A435, from 8pm May 6 to 6am May 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 Sherbourne roundabout to A425/A4177 Warwick, junction northbound and southbound and Sherbourne roundabout to M40, junction 15 eastbound and westbound, carriageway closures for Road resurfacing, road marking and road stud installation.

And a further 17 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, lane closures on link roads for technology repairs.

• M40, from 9pm May 10 to 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 10 to 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for Electrical works.

• M40, from 9pm May 10 to 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Hard Shoulder closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 11 to 5am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Hard Shoulder closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 12 to 6am May 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 3 to link, junction 3A, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• M40, from 9pm May 12 to 5am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 12 to 5am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 12 to 5am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 12 to 5am May 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• A435, from 9.30am May 13 to 4pm May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junction 3, Lane closure with switching for grass cutting.

• M40, from 9pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction16 to junction 3A split with the M42 northbound, Lane closure for Electrical works.

• A46, from 9pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Marroway to Sherbourne, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A435, from 9pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42, junction 3 island, Lane closures on island for electrical lamp column repairs.

• A46, from 7.30am May 23 to 4.30pm June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 from M40, junction 15 to M5, junction 9, mobile lane closures for grass cutting works.