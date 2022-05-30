Stratford-on-Avon road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And 10 of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M42, from 8pm May 20 to 5am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 North Bound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 5, Lane closure for communications.

• A46, from 7.30am May 23 to 4.30pm June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 from M40, junction 15 to M5, junction 9, mobile lane closures for grass cutting works.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from midnight, to 6am on June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for technology repairs.

• M40, from 8am June 6 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, M42, junction 3 to M40, junction 16, Lane closure Switching for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

• M42, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, J3A to J3, Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• M40, from 9pm June 7 to 6am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 7 to 6am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 8 to 6am June 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 8 to 6am June 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 9 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 9 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 10 to 6am June 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 10 to 6am June 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 13 to 6am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 13 to 6am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure due to maintenance work.