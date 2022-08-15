Stratford-on-Avon road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.



The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 17 closures are due to start this week:

• M40, from 9pm August 15 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions between J2 (M42) to junction 16 M40 including Links M42 South to M40 South and M42 South to M42 South, Various Lane closure Switching for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

• M40, from 9pm August 15 to 5am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm August 15 to 5am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 16 to 6am August 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, diversion route, From, junction 11 to junction 12 and return southbound to junction 11.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 18 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 20 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, Warwick Services, entry slip road closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 20 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, Warwick Services, exit slip road closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 20 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M42, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, link road jct 3A to M42 southbound, lane closures for drainage works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 22 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 22 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 22 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 22 to 6am August 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, diversion route, From, junction 11 to junction 12 and return southbound to junction 11.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 22 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 6am August 23 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, Narrow Lanes on, junction 12 southbound, exit slip road.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.