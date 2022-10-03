Stratford-on-Avon road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 6am September 27 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 26 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9pm August 15 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions between J2 (M42) to junction 16 M40 including Links M42 South to M40 South and M42 South to M42 South, Various Lane closure Switching for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 26 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• A46, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, northbrook farm to sherbourne, lane closure for drainage works.

• M40, from 9pm October 3 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, jct 16 to junction 15, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm October 8 to 6am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm October 9 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm October 11 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm October 12 to 5am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.