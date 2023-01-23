Stratford-on-Avon road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 19 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have 19 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A46, from 8am January 15 to 5pm February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Bishopton to Upper Fullbrook, diversion route for local authority works.

Advertisement

• A46, from 8pm November 7 2022 to 6am February 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, traffic signals for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• A46, from 8am November 21 2022 to 6am February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, Advanced signs for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am August 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement

• A46, from 9pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Salford Priors to Oversley Mill, lane closures for structural maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 24 to 5am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

Advertisement

• M40, from 9.30pm January 24 to 5am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Oversley Mill roundabout to Salford Priors roundabout, lane closures for barrier repairs.

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm January 26 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 26 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm January 27 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 27 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm January 28 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

Advertisement

• M40, from 9.30pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, exit slip closure due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, entry slip closure due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

Advertisement

• M40, from 9.30pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 5 to 6am February 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement

• M40, from 9.30pm February 5 to 6am February 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.