Stratford-on-Avon road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm November 7 2022 to 6am February 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, traffic signals for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• A46, from 8am November 21 2022 to 6am February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, Advanced signs for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am August 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9.30pm December 6 to 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network and local authority roads.

• M40, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 10pm December 13 to 6am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct two to jct 3, lane closure leading to to a closure of the jct three exit slip road for technology repairs.

• M40, from 9pm December 15 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, jct 16 to jct 15, lane closure for drainage works.